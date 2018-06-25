The Philippine president, notorious for having cursed the pope and world leaders like former US President Barack Obama, has sparked new outrage by calling God "stupid" in Asia's largest Catholic country.

Opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV shot back on Monday by describing President Rodrigo Duterte as "one evil man" and his remarks as "very much consistent with the deceitfulness, heartlessness and ruthlessness of his policies." Even some of Duterte's political allies were critical.

A Catholic Bishop, Arturo Bastes, called the president a "madman" and urged Filipinos to pray for an end to Duterte's "blasphemous utterances and dictatorial tendencies."

"Duterte's tirade against God and the Bible reveals again that he is a psychological freak, a psychopath, an abnormal mind who should have not been elected as president of our civilized and Christian nation," Bastes said.

Another bishop, Ruperto Santos, said the president had crossed a line.

Duterte questioned in a televised speech on Friday the Biblical story of man's creation and asked why God created Adam and Eve only to allow them to succumb to temptation that destroyed their purity.

"Who is this stupid God? This son of a bitch is then really stupid," said the 73-year-old leader, known for his rambling public statements. "How can you rationalise a God? Do you believe?"

Duterte lamented that Adam and Eve's sin in Christian theology resulted in all the faithful falling from divine grace. "You were not involved, but now you're stained with an original sins .... What kind of a religion is that? That's what I can't accept, very stupid proposition," he said.