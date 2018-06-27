Trump himself doesn’t even understand what happened and he infamously won’t employ people around him who would even attempt to explain it to him. But the stunt with Kim Jong-un in Singapore will be remembered in history as a day when the US president got into bed with arguably the world’s most colourful dictator and created a precedent which perhaps our children will study in classes at university in years to come: the end of liberal world order as we know it.

And for what?

Even Trump’s most stoic supporters in the press are struggling to find the silver lining in the deal which works for Trump, or America, as both leaders leave the summit with Korea still very much a nuclear power with a scoundrel remaining its leader. The rest of the world was left scratching its head, given that America broke all the rules and didn’t even consult them. And therein lies the crux of Trumpism itself.

As was demonstrated at the G7 Summit, Trump’s real enemies are not the Kims or Assads or even Khameinis of the world. Trump’s real enemies red in tooth and claw are those in the post World War II liberal pact which signed up the US up at the helm of the new world order – but don’t agree with Trump that America is paying far too much cash into it, in the first place.

The deal with Kim was unadulterated madness, and the highest order of rank blackmail that Trump could conjure. It was a message to EU leaders and Canada which said “look, I can cosy up to the worst rogue states in the world and at the same time destroy the arrangement we have to protect one another against them, if you don’t put more in the pot. We can go it alone.”

But Trump doesn’t really understand the new world order. He doesn’t really even understand the English language. But he feels as though America pays too much into a western pact and that the other partners are taking the US for a ride.

He doesn’t get that when America since the early nineties halved its defence spending within Europe, that many EU governments reduced their defence spending even more. Money for guns and ammo was transferred to internal security, almost as though the September 11 attacks which were to follow, were almost planned for by western intel agencies.

Trump, like many Americans, doesn’t get how Europe, unlike the US, has been a victim of the emergence of terrorist groups in the Middle East and is losing the war at home.

America had 9/11 yes, but it doesn’t have hundreds of Daesh fighters in its own backyard.

It’s not ‘America First’

But some in his cabal can articulate it. The administration’s alternative vision for his laughable notion of where America needs to place itself and what it’s doing now is "a bare-knuckled assertion of unilateral power that some call America First", or a “We’re America, B***h” doctrine.

In fact it isn’t. It’s ‘Trump First’, or as the NYT puts it: “This aggressive disregard for the interests of like-minded countries, indifference to democracy and human rights and cultivation of dictators is the new world Mr. Trump is creating”.

And Kim is the first one. Perhaps one of many. But there is another message for any rogue regimes around the world who have nuclear weapons—or even those who aspire to have them—which is that the only way to get the respect of Trump and secure the sweetest deal is: go to Trump.

The Kim deal has shown us the best way for Assad in Syria or for Khameini in Iran to get the best deal for their own people and a gilt-edged US-backing is to let Trump ‘win’ a peace conference with you.

And now Trump has proven it. The Kim deal is a win-win for the North Korean leader as he is now closer to Trump and is seen in the region as a real contender. It could take years, even decades as the talks are dragged out, before Kim even gets close to denuclearising. But that’s not the point. The point is what can be gleaned by both sides by the new relationship? In the Japan-China- South Korea regional US-led pact, Trump now has a tough guy ally, who’s wearing a cheap suit and carrying a Makarov.

Nobody gets ‘Brand Trump’ more than Israel