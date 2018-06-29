European leaders reached a deal on migration in the early hours of Friday after tortuous talks, but details were vague, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel conceded differences remained on an issue that threatens her political career.

After nine hours of often stormy talks, EU leaders agreed to take refugees arriving in the bloc on a voluntary basis and create "controlled centres" inside the European Union to process asylum requests.

They also agreed to share responsibility for migrants rescued at sea, a key demand of Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte.

"Italy is not alone anymore," he said.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood was in Brussels.

Conte, whose government includes the anti-establishment 5-Star movement and far-right League, had earlier refused to endorse a summit text on security and trade until other leaders had pledged to help Italy manage Mediterranean arrivals.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, whose League party campaigned to bar migrants fleeing Africa and expel those already in Italy, said he was "satisfied and proud of our government's results in Brussels."

"Finally Europe has been forced to discuss an Italian proposal ... [and] finally Italy is no longer isolated and has returned to being a protagonist," he said in a statement.

Immigration spike haunts the EU

The summit underscored how Europe's 2015 spike in immigration continues to haunt the bloc.

Although the traffic has slowed in recent years, there are still daily stories of disasters as migrants make the perilous crossing from Africa to Europe. The Libyan coastguard said around 100 were thought to have drowned off Tripoli on Friday.

EU President Donald Tusk addressed reporters on the agreement.

United Nations aid agencies gave the EU deal a cautious welcome.

"We will welcome any outcome that leads to a more collaborative and harmonised approach to asylum, also one that has at its core and priority saving lives at sea," said Charlie Yaxley of the refugee agency UNHCR.

The EU summit took place in an atmosphere of political crisis, with Merkel under intense pressure at home to take a firmer stance on migration.

Speaking to reporters at 5 am (0300 GMT), she said it was a good signal that leaders had been able to agree a common text, but acknowledged the bloc still had "a lot of work to do to bridge the different views."

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic explains the deal.