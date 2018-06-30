The Turkish Justice Ministry has sent new evidence to American authorities showing that a key Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) suspect Hakan Cicek spoke directly to group's leader Fetullah Gulen during and before the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, according to sources from the Turkish judiciary.

The new evidence compiled as part of a probe conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office shows that Cicek directly spoke to Gulen on a cellphone via another FETO member.

Log of the calls shows Gulen was informed about the planned coup about 8.00 pm Turkish time on July 15, 2016.

Additional evidence also shows that Gulen also conveyed instructions regarding the coup attempt, according to judiciary officials.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.