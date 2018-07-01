An attack on a military patrol in northern Mali on Sunday killed four civilians and wounded 31 other people including eight French soldiers, Mali's security and defence ministries said.

The ambush, which involved a car bomb explosion followed by gunfire, took place two days after militants killed at least six people during a raid on a military headquarters in central Mali, a country where French troops are helping combat militant activity across its vast desert reaches.

The deteriorating security situation one month ahead of presidential elections points to the difficulty international partners face restoring peace in Mali, which has become a launchpad for attacks by groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh across West Africa.

"From hospital sources, the provisional record after the suicide attack against a Barkhane patrol in Gao today...was 4 civilians dead and 31 seriously injured, including 8 from Barkhane," Mali's security ministry said on Twitter. Barkhane is the name of the near 4,000-strong French force stationed in its former colonies across the Sahel region.

A spokesman for the defence ministry confirmed the figures.

"I confirm that it was a car bomb that drove into a joint Barkhane/Malian army patrol," Boubacar Diallo said.

No claim of responsibility