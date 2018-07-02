The EU on Monday launched legal action against Poland over its controversial Supreme Court reforms, in the latest round of a bitter spat between Brussels and the right-wing government in Warsaw.

The European Commission, the bloc's powerful executive arm, said a move to reduce the age at which Supreme Court judges must retire from 70 to 65 would undermine judicial independence, breaching Poland's obligations under EU law.

The commission has been in talks with Warsaw about several judicial reforms that the EU says threaten the rule of law in Poland, but they said swift action was needed on the Supreme Court issue.

"While the Polish Supreme Court law has already been discussed in the context of the rule of law dialogue between the commission and the Polish authorities, it has not been satisfactorily addressed through this process," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters.

Forced to step down

The new retirement age, introduced by Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) government, comes into force on Tuesday and would force more than a third of current Supreme Court judges to step down.