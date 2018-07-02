A well-known Ottoman scholar who was sent to South Africa during the nineteenth century is still remembered and revered in the country, said his great-granddaughter, who lives in Cape Town.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency during her visit to Turkey to see places Abu Bakr Effendi lived and worked, Washila Muhammed said her great-grandfather was sent in 1862 to teach Muslims in South Africa.

“He travelled to Cape Town nearly 160 years ago to teach religious knowledge, and he did not return” to Turkey, she said.

She said she was spurred to research more about her great-grandfather after hearing a lecture by a scholar at a university in Cape Town.

Mentioning a school opened by Abu Bakr, she said that it is still serving the community and the mosque where he served as a religious leader is still open.

''In his time he opened a large number of schools and taught thousands of students,” she added.