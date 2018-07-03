Twelve boys and their football coach found alive in a Thai cave will be supplied with four months' worth of food and get diving training, the military said, as the focus shifted on Tuesday to the tricky task of getting the group safely out of the complex underground system.

Food and medical help reached 13 members of a Thai youth football team found hungry but alive late on Monday, huddled on a ledge deep inside a flooded cave nine days after they went missing.

The Thai military said it is providing months worth of food and diving lessons to the boys, discovered kilometres into the pitch-black and waterlogged Tham Luang network of caves in the country's monsoon-drenched north.

Much-needed food and medical supplies – including high-calorie gels and paracetamol – reached them on Tuesday as rescuers prepared for a prolonged extraction operation, with several chambers still submerged.

"[We will] prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water," Navy Captain Anand Surawan said, according to a statement from Thailand's Armed Forces.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared when flooding trapped them after entering the cave on June 23.

'Mission impossible'

The astonishing rescue sparked jubilation across Thailand after the country mounted a massive and gruelling operation beset by heavy downpours and fast-moving floodwaters.

"We called this 'mission impossible' because it rained every day ... but with our determination and equipment we fought nature," Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said on Tuesday.

The boys were discovered on Monday by British divers some 400 metres from where they were believed to be stranded several kilometres inside the cave.

Video released early on Tuesday by the Thai navy showed the boys in their soccer uniforms sitting on a dry area inside the cave above the water as a spotlight, apparently from a rescuer, illuminated their faces.

'100 percent safety'