Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said regional oil exports may be threatened if the United States tries to pressure its allies to stop buying Iranian crude oil, his website reported on Tuesday.

Rouhani's comments come as Iran is planning to hold a meeting later this week with the foreign ministers of the five global powers that are still party to a 2015 deal, under which Tehran agreed to curbs its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.

"The Americans have claimed they want to completely stop Iran's oil exports. They don't understand the meaning of this statement, because it has no meaning for Iranian oil not to be exported, while the region's oil is exported," Rouhani said late on Monday during a visit to Switzerland, the website president.ir reported.

He did not elaborate, and his comments could be open to interpretation. However, they could be seen as a tacit threat to interfere with the shipping of Iran's neighbours.

Iranian officials in the past have threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route, in retaliation for any hostile US action against Iran.

Tougher sanctions

The United States pulled out of that deal in May and says it now intends to impose tougher sanctions. It has since told countries they must cut all imports of Iranian oil from November and Washington is unlikely to offer any exemptions, a senior state department official said last Tuesday.

"If you [Americans] can, do this and see its result," Rouhani was quoted as saying to a gathering of Iranians living in Switzerland.