The Syrian regime on Tuesday called on refugees to return, saying it has successfully cleared large areas of "terrorists."

The rare appeal reflects the regime's growing confidence after more than seven years of war. While officials usually appeal to Syrians abroad to return during television appearances and interviews, this is the first formal appeal broadcast on official media.

Syrian regime forces, with crucial support from Russia and Iran, recently retook large areas near the capital Damascus, and are waging a new offensive in the south that UN officials say has displaced more than 270,000 people. Bashar al Assad's regime currently controls over 61 percent of Syria, compared to early 2017, when it held just 17 percent, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which closely monitors the conflict.

The regime refers to all opposition members and rebels as "terrorists."

Over 5.6 million Syrians have fled the country. The regime says many internally displaced have already returned home, urging refugees to do same.

Many Syrians are unable to return because their homes were destroyed in the fighting, or because they fear military conscription or retribution from regime forces.