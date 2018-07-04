North Korea is well known for its nuclear weapons programme and grand military parades.

But what many don't people know is that it is a critical site for one of the largest migratory routes for birds.

In the country's wetlands, tens of thousands of birds have found refuge.

"Because of economic development, much of coastlines along China and South Korea have been reclaimed already for development," said Lew Young, the CEO of a conservation group.

"And some of the most pristine tidal flats left are those along the west coast of North Korea."

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports.