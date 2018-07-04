WORLD
2 MIN READ
Migratory birds flock to undeveloped shores in N Korea
Experts say sanctions and a dismal economy have resulted in lack of development in the pariah country which in turn may have unintentionally helped with habitat conservation.
Migratory birds flock to undeveloped shores in N Korea
This May 2015 photo, provided by the Pukorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre, shows the mudflats in Nampo, North Korea. / AP
July 4, 2018

North Korea is well known for its nuclear weapons programme and grand military parades.

But what many don't people know is that it is a critical site for one of the largest migratory routes for birds. 

In the country's wetlands, tens of thousands of birds have found refuge.

"Because of economic development, much of coastlines along China and South Korea have been reclaimed already for development," said Lew Young, the CEO of a conservation group. 

"And some of the most pristine tidal flats left are those along the west coast of North Korea." 

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports.

Recommended

Lack of development helping develop habitats

Sanctions and a dismal economy that have resulted in a lack of development may have unintentionally helped with conservation, said experts.

"North Korea's mudflats have been preserved in its natural state so it's a site of feeding for the birds and provides them a space to live," said Kwon Bong-oh, professor at Seoul National University.

"But if that disappears, completely and all across the board, it could collapse the food chain." 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan