POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Barter website aims to end Egypt's waste problem
Young Egypt entrepreneur Alaa Kamal says his portal Bekia, where waste is traded for commodities and foodstuff, can help end the country's waste woes.
Barter website aims to end Egypt's waste problem
A worker looks through rubbish in garbage dump at a small recycling factory near Zaraeeb in the shanty area known as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt on April 4, 2016. / Reuters
July 5, 2018

A Cairo-based entrepreneur has come up with an online barter system aimed at reducing waste in Egypt while helping people save money.  

Egypt suffers from a massive rubbish problem as tonnes of garbage get dumped on streets and sidewalks, in areas rich and poor. 

Several recycling efforts are underway to reduce the country's waste woes.

"Bekia is a website where you can easily exchange your recyclable waste for food stuffs from for your home," said Alaa Kamal, co-founder of the platform. 

"The waste could be used to get cooking oil, books, newspapers, mobile phones, laptops, and metals." 

Recommended

Bekia was launched last year and operates in 16 districts around the city. 

Kamal hopes the company will grow and that Cairo gets cleaned up. 

TRT World's Staci Bivens has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report