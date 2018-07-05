Tucked away in the shadows of her family's bamboo shelter, the girl hid from the world.

She was 13, and she was petrified. Two months earlier, soldiers had broken into her home back in Myanmar and raped her, an attack that drove her and her terrified family over the border to Bangladesh. Ever since, she had waited for her period to arrive. Gradually, she came to realise that it would not.

For the girl, a Rohingya Muslim who agreed to be identified by her first initial, A, the pregnancy was a prison she was desperate to escape. The rape itself had destroyed her innocence. But carrying the baby of a Buddhist soldier could destroy her life.

More than 10 months have passed since Myanmar's security forces launched a sweeping campaign of rape and other brutalities against the Rohingya, and the babies conceived during those assaults have been born.

For many of their mothers, the births have been tinged with fear – not only because the infants are reminders of the horrors they survived, but because their community often views rape as shameful, and bearing a baby conceived by Buddhists as sacrilege.

Theirs is a misery spoken of only in murmurs. Some ended their pregnancies early by taking cheap abortion pills available throughout the camps.

Others gave birth to unloved babies; some agonised over whether to give them away. One woman was so worried about her neighbors discovering her pregnancy that she suffered silently through labour in her shelter, stuffing a scarf in her mouth to swallow her screams.

In Bangladesh's overcrowded refugee camps where shelter walls are made of hole-pocked plastic and sounds travel easily across the tree-stripped hills, A knew that hiding her pregnancy would be difficult and hiding a wailing newborn impossible.

She worried that giving birth to this child would leave her so tainted that no man would ever want her as his wife.

In a panic, she told her mother, who swiftly took her to a clinic for an abortion. But A was so frightened by the doctor's description of possible side effects that she thought she would die.

And so she retreated to her shelter, where she tried to flatten her growing belly by wrapping it in tight layers of scarves. She hid there for months, emerging only to use the latrine a few meters away.

There was nothing to do but wait with dread for the baby who symbolised the pain of an entire people to arrive.

For the women who became pregnant during last year's wave of attacks in Myanmar's Rakhine state, to speak the truth is to risk losing everything.

Because of that, no one knows how many rape survivors have given birth. But given the vastness of the sexual violence, relief groups had braced for the worst: a spike in deliveries from traumatised women, and scores of babies left abandoned in the camps that are home to around 900,000 Rohingya refugees.

By June, though, the birth rate in medical clinics had remained relatively steady, and only a handful of babies have been found left behind. Aid workers began to suspect that many women had quietly dealt with their pregnancies themselves.

"They will not come forward for antenatal checkups – they will try to hide their pregnancy," says Medecins Sans Frontieres midwife Daniela Cassio, a sexual violence specialist. "I'm sure many have also died during the pregnancy or during the delivery."

Yet sprinkled throughout the sprawling camps, you will find women who have grown weary of the silence. Ten such women and girls agreed to interviews with The Associated Press. They consented to be identified in this story by their first initials only, citing fear of retaliation from Myanmar's military.

The monsoon rains thundering down on the roof of A's shelter threaten to drown out her words. Her voice still has a childlike softness, and when she speaks of the soldiers who raped her, it fades to a whisper.

Already, several men who had shown interest in marrying her have walked away when they learnt about the attack. Her parents worry no man will ever want her. And yet, with their blessing, she leans in close to share her story.

"I want justice," she says, anxiously turning a plastic cup over and over in her hands. "That's why I'm talking to you."

To understand the fear that drove some of these women underground, enter the stifling shelter where M lives.

She sits on a mat, sweating and scratching at the angry scar on her breast left by the soldier who bit her. The baby who was the product of that attack wails in his eight-year-old sister's arms. The little girl tries to hand the infant off to her mother, but M dismisses them both with a wave of her hand.

"I don't want to carry him anymore," M says. "I don't love him." And so the girl gently places the screaming infant into a hammock crafted out of a rice sack and twine.

M's husband is not home to help. He rarely is, she says. Ever since she told him of her rape and pregnancy, he has wanted little to do with her.

Her nightmare began the way it did for so many Rohingya women: with scores of soldiers swarming her village in August, shortly after Rohingya insurgents attacked several police posts.

The details of her assault follow a pattern documented last year in an investigation by the AP. That investigation, based on interviews with 29 rape survivors, an examination of medical records and testimony from doctors, concluded the rapes of Rohingya women were sweeping and methodical.

From inside her house, M heard a rattle of gunfire and a chorus of screams. She looked outside and saw soldiers setting fire to homes. Her two daughters fled, but by the time M made it out the door with her two-year-old son, six soldiers were waiting. One snatched the wailing boy from her arms, strangled him, and threw his lifeless body to the ground.

The soldiers forced her back into the house. When she saw them undoing their pants, she pressed her hands over her eyes. They stomped on her stomach and feet, and one after another they raped her. She felt like she was dying.

Two days passed before her husband found her and carried her to the mountains, and then across the border to Bangladesh. He asked her if the soldiers had raped her. Too ashamed to tell him the truth, she said they had only beaten her.

After two months, her period still hadn't arrived. She felt dizzy and nauseous, and craved sour foods like tamarind, just as she had with her other pregnancies.

Terrified of how her husband would react, she said nothing. Another two months passed and she began to feel movements deep inside her. She knew she couldn't hide the pregnancy much longer.

One night, she was too sick to make him rice for dinner. "What's wrong with you?" he asked.

The truth spilled out: "I was raped by six soldiers. And I'm pregnant."

Her husband offered no comfort, only blame. He demanded to know why she hadn't run away from the soldiers. He told her he could never have sex with her again. And then he asked if he could marry another woman.

"You are useless to me," he said.

M pleaded with him not to leave her, told him she needed help with their girls. And so he stayed, though he treated her like she was invisible. At night, she curled up in the corner of their shelter with her daughters; he slept along an adjacent wall.

With her other pregnancies, she excitedly counted the days until delivery. With this baby, she paid no attention to her due date. She felt detached from the life growing inside her.

Her contractions began late one night. She laboured quietly for hours, until her screams awakened her husband. She told him to find a local birthing assistant to help her. He did, and then left.