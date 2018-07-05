As the Russian city of Samara gears up for Saturday's England-Sweden clash, some fans have been taking time out to discover a darker side of the city hidden underground.

Hundreds of visiting supporters have been queuing up to visit Joseph Stalin's bunker – chambers dug out underneath the southwestern city to protect the Soviet leader from a Nazi German assault that never came.

"You get goosebumps. You can't imagine all of that happened just here and only a few years ago. It is a very good experience to take back to our country," said Mexico fan Josue Resendis.

Supporters, many still wearing their team's tops, carefully walk down flights of narrow stairs until they are 37 metres below the soccer celebrations.

"To think that a place that today shows so much happiness has had a past in which children, women were carrying arms and building planes in order to have one human being fighting another human being because of an ideology ....” Thiago Andrade from Brazil said.

“It is good that it is over and that things in the world are now solved in a different way.”

The bunker was built in 1942, but remained a secret to Samara’s citizens until 1990, when it was uncovered and later turned into a museum.