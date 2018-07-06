Israel’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the demolition of a Palestinian Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, a lawyer for residents said on Friday.

The temporary injunction issued on Thursday night stops the Israeli authorities razing Khan al Ahmar until at least July 11 to give the state time to respond, attorney Shlomo Lecker said.

It follows a new petition by residents who submitted a planning application to rebuild the village at its present location.

There has been strong international pressure on Israel to reverse its plans to raze Khan al Ahmar, which the Israeli authorities say was built illegally. In May the Supreme Court rejected a final appeal against its demolition.

Under the 1995 Oslo agreement between Israel and Palestine, the West Bank was divided into A, B and C zones. The administrative and security authority of area A was given to Palestine while the administration of area B was given to Palestine but its security to Israel, while in area C, both administration and security authority went to Israel.Khan al Ahmar is located in area C.

Meanwhile, the 700-person strong Bedouin community in Abu Nuwar village, also located in area C, has refused to leave despite continuous threats and pressure from the Israeli authorities.

Israel bars diplomats from visiting Bedouin

Diplomats from Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the European Union tried on Thursday to visit the school at Khan al Ahmar, which is funded by several European countries, but they were turned back at the village entrance.

The Consul General of France in Jerusalem, Pierre Cochard, told journalists at the scene that demolishing the village of 173 residents would be a violation of the Geneva convention which lays out the obligations of an occupying power toward those under its control.

It would also significantly complicate the search for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he added.

Late on Thursday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry "strongly" condemned the Israeli army’s demolition of Palestinian Bedouin homes in Abu Nuwar.