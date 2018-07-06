Malaysian wildlife officers arrested six Vietnamese suspected poachers and seized a large cache of animal parts, including skins of the critically endangered Malayan tiger, during a raid this week, officials said on Friday.

Pieces of tiger skins, along with skins, claws, meat and other parts from protected bears, a leopard, serow goats and a python were recovered during the raid on Wednesday on a workers' living quarters in the central state of Pahang.

Six Vietnamese nationals, including two women, believed to be poachers targeting the Malayan tiger were arrested and remanded for further investigation.

"This is the biggest raid involving tigers in Malaysia this year, worth $124,00 (half a million ringgit)," said wildlife department chief Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

He said the poachers had killed three tigers. Wildlife officials later told AFP that one of the tigers was a cub.

Critically endangered

The species once roamed the jungles of Malaysia in the thousands but is now critically endangered, with fewer than 340 believed left in the wild.