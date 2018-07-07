A French policeman who shot dead a young black man in western France earlier this week, sparking four nights of rioting, has been charged with manslaughter, his lawyer said as fresh clashes erupted between youths and police early Saturday.

The unrest has again highlighted tensions in deprived urban areas of France, where local youths often complain about heavy-handed policing and brutality.

The officer had initially claimed he acted in self-defence while trying to arrest the 22-year-old in the city of Nantes on Tuesday, but later told investigators he had fired his weapon by accident.

"Accidental shot"

"He recognises he made a statement that did not conform with the truth," his lawyer Laurent-Franck Lienard said.

The victim, identified as Aboubakar Fofana, died from a single bullet wound to the neck on Tuesday evening after police stopped him in his car in the Breil neighbourhood of Nantes - home to a large public housing estate with a history of gang violence.

Police initially said that Aboubakar, who was under surveillance for suspected drug trafficking, had resisted arrest and tried to reverse his car into an officer.

But a witness who spoke to AFP said the car was stationary when the policeman opened fire.

The policeman, who has been granted conditional release, told the IGPN police oversight body under questioning that "it was an accidental shot" that killed Aboubakar.

Riots in Nantes

More cars were torched in Nantes the early hours of Saturday in a fourth night of rioting over the killing, after gangs of youths set fire to 52 cars - including the mayor's personal vehicle - and several buildings overnight Thursday-Friday.