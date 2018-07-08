Haiti's Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant on Saturday announced the suspension 'until further notice' of a fuel price hike that triggered violent protests and left one dead in the Caribbean nation.

The about-face came hours after Lafontant made an impassioned televised appeal for patience, and tried to convince people of the need to raise prices.

The capital Port-au-Prince and its environs has stood paralyzed since Friday afternoon, with major routes blocked by barricades, some made of burning tires, and some protesters even calling for a revolution in the impoverished country.

Just before the suspension was announced, the leader of Haiti's lower house of parliament had threatened a government takeover if the fuel price increases were not reversed.

They had only been announced on Friday, while many Haitians were engrossed in a World Cup football match.

"If there is no response within two hours, the government will be considered as having resigned" and the legislature will take charge, said Gary Bodeau, the president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Lafontant then announced on Twitter suspension of the price increases, writing that "violence and democracy are fundamentally incompatible."

Even before the fuel price controversy, deputies had already begun a debate on his future, and Saturday's about-face could lead to the government's fall.

At least one person died in violence overnight Friday, and an AFP reporter heard sporadic gunfire in the capital.

A supermarket and other businesses were looted and vehicles burned, mainly in the wealthy areas of Petionville.

Similar angry protests broke out in Cap-Haitien, the second-largest city, as well as in the communes of Les Cayes, Jacmel and Petit-Goave.

Internet service suffered difficulties, although it was unclear whether there was a link to the unrest.

"We're seeing a little bit more calm right now," an American, Stacy Librandi Bourne, told CNN from Port-au-Prince where, the news network said, she was among 50 American tourists, children and missionaries unable to leave the Oasis Hotel because of the unrest.

Flight cancellations