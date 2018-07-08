Police and soldiers fanned out across much of India-administered Kashmir to enforce a security lockdown on Sunday as pro-independence groups challenging Indian rule called for a shutdown and protests on the second anniversary of the killing of a charismatic rebel leader.

Indian forces patrolled deserted streets and sealed off the hometown of Burhan Waniin anticipation of widespread anti-India protests and clashes in the region.

Wani, 22, was killed along with two associates in a brief gun battle with Indian troops two years ago.

Separatist leaders called for a general strike and protest march to Wani's hometown to honor him.

His killing triggered open defiance against Indian rule and led to months of massive protests and clashes in the disputed region.

At least 100 people, mostly young men and students, were killed and thousands wounded, hundreds of them in the eyes and blinded by shotgun pellets fired by Indian troops.

University students protest

Despite security restrictions, nearly 200 students in the University of Kashmir campus staged a protest seeking an end to Indian rule. The students carried Wani's photographs and displayed placards while chanting slogans like "Farewell our martyr" and "Go India, go back."

Police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear and carrying automatic rifles laid steel barricades and coiled razor wire on roads and intersections to cut off neighborhoods in a bid to stop protests.

Authorities also suspended internet on mobile phones in the region, in a common practice to make organising protests more difficult.

Indian officials also suspended for a day an annual Hindu pilgrimage to a mountain cave that draws about half a million people each year.