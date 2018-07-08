WORLD
Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Oz visits Syria’s Azaz
Mehmet Oz visited Syria's northwestern Azaz region on Sunday and examined children there under a programme by Turkish prime minister's Disaster Relief Agency.
A Syrian kid kisses Mehmet Oz during his visit to Syria's northwestern Azaz region on July 08, 2018. / AA
July 8, 2018

Renowned Turkish-American cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Mehmet Oz visited Syria's northwestern Azaz region on Sunday to examine children, who were affected by bombings.

Coming to Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province under a program by Turkish Prime Ministry's Disaster Relief Agency, Oz, headed to Syria from Oncupinar Customs' Gate.

Oz, who is widely known by his television program "The Dr Oz Show" that has won several Daytime Emmy Awards, visited schools and hospitals that were built by Turkish government's support.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has more. 

During his visit, the cardiac surgeon also examined the 13-year-old boy Musenna Asi, who suffered injuries after his house in Deyr Ezzor was bombed.

Giving presents to children, Oz also examined the 12-year-old girl Zeynep, who has a hole in her heart.

"There are thousands of children here," Dr Oz said, adding, "Adults are trying to move on with their lives but if we do not help Syria, we will suffer the consequences. These children may become doctors, lawyers in the future or may become people that we do not want them to be. We must help them."

He also said Turkey was the only solution for the injured children there to survive.

SOURCE:AA
