The Japanese government said on Monday at least 100 people have died or are presumed dead from the heavy rains, floods and mudslides that have struck western Japan.

"The death toll and the missing due to the heavy rain is now over 100 and it is causing tremendous damage," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

"As there are still many missing, we have expanded the scale of the rescue effort to 73,000 personnel in order to do our utmost in our search and rescue effort."

Rain tapered off across the western region battered by last week's downpour, revealing blue skies and scorching sun forecast to push temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, fuelling fears of heatstroke in areas cut off from power or water.

Food stockpiles running low

"We cannot take baths, the toilet doesn't work and our food stockpile is running low," said Yumeko Matsui, whose home in the city of Mihara has been without water since Saturday.

"Bottled water and bottled tea are all gone from convenience stores and other shops," the 23-year-old nursery school worker said at an emergency water supply station.

About 12,700 customers had no electricity on Monday, power companies said. Tens of thousands had no water, Japanese media said.

Industry operations have also been hit, with Mazda Motor Corp saying it was forced to close its head office in Hiroshima on Monday.