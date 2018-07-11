The 12 boys and their football coach rescued from inside a flooded Thai cave lost an average of two kilogrammes (four pounds) during their 17-day ordeal but were generally in good condition and showed no signs of stress, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Thais reacted with relief, gratitude and exhilaration after the last group of the Wild Boars football team was rescued from the Tham Luang cave, near the border with Myanmar, on Tuesday night, ending an ordeal that gripped Thailand and the world.

TRT World'sJohn Joe Regan has more from northern Thailand.

They're 'not stressed'

They were taken by helicopter to a hospital about 70 kilometres away to join their team mates in quarantine for the time being.

"From our assessment, they are in good condition and not stressed. The children were well taken care of in the cave. Most of the boys lost an average of two kilogrammes," Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, an inspector for Thailand's health department, told reporters.

Parents of the first four boys freed on Sunday have been able to visit them but had to wear protective suits and stand two metres away as a precaution.

Hashtag #Hooyah

Thongchai said one from the last group rescued on Tuesday had a lung infection and they were all were given vaccinations for rabies and tetanus.

The group ventured into the vast cave complex in northern Thailand after football practice on June 23 and their rescue dominated front-page headlines in Thailand.

"All Wild Boars Saved," read one headline.

"Hooyah! Mission accomplished," read another, echoing the rallying cry of the Thai navy SEALs involved in the rescue.

The hashtag #Hooyah was also hugely popular with Thai netizens wanting to show their support for the hundreds of rescuers, including divers from around the world, who helped to get the boys out.

'Amazing what the human being can do'