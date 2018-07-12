US President Donald Trump told NATO leaders on Wednesday they should increase their defence spending to four percent of their country's economic output, double the group's current goal of two percent.

NATO allies shrugged off the demand as part and parcel of Trump's brash push for allies to spend more on their own defence at a summit in Brussels, with a quip from the alliance's chief that it should aim to meet its goal before reaching further.

"We should first get to two percent," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that eight of the 29 allies were meeting that target, while others had a plan to do so – turning a leaf on years of defence budget cuts.

Striking a strident tone at the summit, Trump's aspirational target of four percent of gross domestic product (GDP) was above the United States' own spending on defence.

The US, the world's biggest military power, spent some 3.57 percent on defence last year, according to NATO figures.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Trump-Merkel meeting

Trump said he had a "great meeting" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a NATO summit on Wednesday, hours after he fiercely criticised German policy on defence spending and gas imports from Russia.

The tone of their remarks contrasted with an earlier breakfast between Trump and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, when the Republican president said Germany's reliance on Russian energy left it "in the control" of Moscow and Merkel later referred to her youth in Soviet-run East Germany to insist Berlin was now fully sovereign.

"We're having a great meeting. We're discussing military expenditure ... talking about trade," Trump told reporters who were allowed into the meeting room.

"We have a very, very good relationship with the chancellor. We have a tremendous relationship with Germany," he added, saying he had raised his concerns about a new gas pipeline planned from Russia to Germany.