The fight over US President Donald Trump's abandoned policy of separating migrant families has stirred anew in Congress, drawing fresh attention as the administration struggles to meet the deadline to reunite over 2,000 children taken from their parents.

The migration issue has divided Republicans and is one that Democrats hope will propel voters their way in the midterm elections.

The battling at the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday underscored how both parties still see vast political potency in immigration, even as congressional votes have shown that partisan differences and divisions within the GOP or Republican Party, make it unlikely anything will reach Trump's desk soon.

"We have to try to keep it up front as much as we can, because it's important," Representative Jose Serrano said of Democrats' attempts to end family separations. "The whole world is watching on this one. It's not just us."

Republicans on the Appropriations panel batted down Democratic proposals that undercut the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy of prosecuting and detaining migrants caught entering the US. One plan would have blocked money for tent cities to house unaccompanied children.

But in a tacit admission that Trump's actions have left them politically vulnerable, the Republican-controlled committee accepted others. That included one requiring a government plan for tracking and reuniting children separated from their families and imposing a $100,000-a-day fine, imperceptible by federal standards, if it doesn't produce one.

With roughly two dozen Democratic amendments in play, Republicans fired back with one of their own.

Keeping the detentions going

They won party-line approval of language letting federal officials hold children for more than 20 days when their parents face legal action for unauthorised entry to the US. The Trump administration wants to eliminate that court-imposed 20-day limit so it can detain entire families as it enforces its "zero-tolerance" policy.

"All it does is keep families together while we're in the process of adjudication," said Tom Cole, the measure's sponsor.