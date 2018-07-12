The young football team and their coach who were rescued from Thailand's Tham Luang cave after 18 days are on the road to recovery.

They are now in good spirits in quarantine following their life-threatening ordeal that captured the attention of people across the globe.

Doctors say they should be in the hospital between seven to 10 days in addition to a slow recovery at home for at least 30 days. Some medical professionals say the boys could face challenges even after they leave the hospital.