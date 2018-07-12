WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saved Thai boys on road to recovery following cave rescue
The 12 young members of the Wild Boars football club, and their coach, are recuperating in a Chiang Rai hospital in northern Thailand.
Saved Thai boys on road to recovery following cave rescue
A screen grab shows boys rescued from the Thai cave wearing masks and resting in a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand from a July 11, 2018 handout video. / Reuters
July 12, 2018

The young football team and their coach who were rescued from Thailand's Tham Luang cave after 18 days are on the road to recovery. 

They are now in good spirits in quarantine following their life-threatening ordeal that captured the attention of people across the globe. 

Doctors say they should be in the hospital between seven to 10 days in addition to a slow recovery at home for at least 30 days.  Some medical professionals say the boys could face challenges even after they leave the hospital. 

Recommended

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote