Serena Williams reached her first Grand Slam final as a mother just 10 months after giving birth as the seven-time champion marched into her 10th Wimbledon title match with a 6-2, 6-4 rout of Julia Goerges on Thursday.

On 20-match winning streak at Wimbledon, Williams will face German world number 10 Angelique Kerber on Saturday in a repeat of the 2016 showpiece won by Williams.

In only her fourth tournament since the arrival of her daughter Olympia in September, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is closing in on her first major title since becoming a parent.

German 13th seed Goerges was sent packing in only 70 minutes on Centre Court.

It was a cathartic moment for the 36-year-old, who endured severe labour complications that left her needing life-saving operations.

"It's crazy. I don't even know how to feel. I didn't expect to do this well in my fourth tournament back," Williams said.

"I had a really tough pregnancy delivery. I had to have multiple surgeries and almost didn't make it to be honest.

"I'm just enjoying every moment of this. This was not inevitable for me."

History in the making?

The American star will have history in her sights against Kerber as she tries to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams singles titles.

An eighth Wimbledon title would also move her past Steffi Graf into second place on the list of female Wimbledon champions, behind nine-time winner Martina Navratilova.

Serena will go into her 30th Grand Slam final -- her first since winning the 2017 Australian Open -- holding a 6-2 lead in her head to head record against Kerber.

"She is clearly a really good grass-court player. But whatever happens it's a great moment for me and incredible motivation to keep going for the rest of my career," Serena added.

After all the controversy about the decision to seed Williams 25th at Wimbledon despite her position at 181 in the WTA rankings, she has proved the tournament's officials were actually too conservative.

Williams, who missed Wimbledon last year due to her pregnancy, won the grass-court Grand Slam on her previous two visits in 2015 and 2016.

Twenty years after debut