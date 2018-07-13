A suicide bomber killed 128 people at an election rally in southwestern Pakistan in the second election-related attack on Friday, officials said, amid growing tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return ahead of the July 25 vote.

Caretaker Home Minister Agha Umar Bungalzai confirmed the death toll to local media, adding that more than 200 people were also wounded in the attack.

Earlier he had also confirmed that the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber and that the explosion had killed Siraj Raisani, who was running for a provincial seat with the newly formed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in Balochistan. The claim could not be independently verified.

The bombing was the biggest attack in Pakistan during the past few years and is the third incident of election-related violence this week.

Raisani was the younger brother of former provincial chief minister Mir Aslam Raisani.

"My brother Siraj Raisani has been martyred," said Haji Lashkari Raisani, another brother who is also contesting a national assembly seat from Balochistan.

Raisani is the second electoral candidate to be killed in pre-election violence this week.

Police had earlier said more than 1,000 people were in attendance at the rally.

According to senior provincial official Saeed Jamali, the bomber detonated in the middle of a compound where a political meeting was taking place. Another senior official, Qaim Lashari, also confirmed it had been a suicide blast.

Police had earlier said the attack targeted Raisani's convoy but later changed their statement as video footage of a large tent showing damage from the blast was circulated.

The explosion comes hours after four people were killed and 39 injured when a bomb hidden inside a motorcycle detonated near a Pakistani politician's convoy in the country's northwest on Friday, near the Afghan border.