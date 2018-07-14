US President Donald Trump sent a team of top officials to Mexico on Friday to meet with President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist who has been elected at a low point in relations between the neighbours.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is leading the high-level delegation, which also includes Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

All issues in the relationship are on the table, including trade, migration, security and the border, a senior State Department official said Thursday in a background briefing on the trip.

The one-day visit includes meetings with outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who hands power to Lopez Obrador on December 1, and Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray.

The State Department official described the trip as a "testament to the importance the administration and the United States place on the bilateral relationship."

But many thorny issues could make for a tough visit.

The US Homeland Security Department said Nielsen would raise the sensitive subject of Central American migrants who cross Mexico to reach the United States, insisting on a "shared responsibility" to stem migrant flows and keep them from reaching the US.

Pena Nieto had his own demands on the issue.

The Mexican president "expressed his concern over the policy of separating migrant families... (and) asked the Secretary of State to ensure that families separated at the border are quickly reunited," his office said after a private meeting with the American delegation.

But Pena Nieto sought common ground on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the two countries and Canada.

He said both sides had agreed to continue working "constructively" to renegotiate the 1994 deal, adding Mexico was ready to conclude it "as soon as possible."

Putting Trump 'in his place'?

US-Mexican relations have been strained since Trump won the White House in 2016 after a campaign laced with anti-Mexican insults, attacks on NAFTA and vows to make Mexico pay for a wall on the common border.

Since then, US tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminium, Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy on undocumented immigrants, and Pena Nieto's two abrupt cancellations of visits to Washington have only added to the tension.

Lopez Obrador, widely known as "AMLO," pledged during the campaign to "put (Trump) in his place."