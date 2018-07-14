Some 10,000 people marched on Saturday through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to protest US President Donald Trump, while police tried to find a paraglider who breached a no-fly zone and flew a protest banner over the golf resort where Trump is staying.

The glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" over Trump's Turnberry golf resort in western Scotland on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies.

Greenpeace, in a statement, claimed the protest forced the president to take cover, saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."

Trump and his wife, Melania, were spending the weekend out of the spotlight at his Turnberry resort, ahead of his high-stakes summit on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

TRT World'sAssed Baig has more.

"Baby Donald" balloon

Greenpeace said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel, committing a criminal offence.

In Edinburgh, a police helicopter almost drowned out the chants of the protesters, who plan to launch into the sky the giant "Baby Donald" balloon — depicting the president as an angry orange baby.

Protests against 'divisive regime'

Protesters were starting to gather in the Meadows, a large park in the city.

A 6-metre inflatable depicting Trump as a screaming baby floated above the protesters.

Anti-fascist groups and political activists were joined by many others who said they had never demonstrated before.

The same balloon flew over anti-Trump protests in London on Friday, when thousands crammed the streets of the British capital to vent their anger over Trump's first official visit to Britain.

Jonathon Shafi, of the group Scotland Against Trump, said he wanted to show solidarity with Americans against Trump.