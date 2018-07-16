Syrian regime forces backed by Russia made sweeping advances on Monday against rebels holding out in the country's south, a monitor and regime media said.

The regime has been battling to oust rebels from the strategic southwestern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra since June 19, with a mix of heavy bombardment, ground attacks and negotiated surrenders.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that regime units and allied militias had made a "quick advance" against rebels in the western part of Daraa.

"Syrian regime forces captured the town of al Hara, as well as Samlin, Al Tiha and Zimrin," said the Britain-based war monitor's chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

The regime also took control of a strategic hill that overlooks the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, state media said.

It said the regime forces had taken control of Al Haara hill in the second day of a major offensive to seize remaining parts of southwest Syria in rebel hands that are close to the border with Israel.

Syrian regime forces now hold more than 80 percent of Daraa province but scored fresh gains on Monday against remaining rebel forces in its western countryside and in neighbouring Quneitra.

'Quick advance'

SOHR chief said regime forces had ousted rebels from Al Tiha in a military advance, while opposition forces in Al Hara had agreed a surrender deal.

Fighters in a nearby town, Nawa, were in talks for a similar agreement, he added.

Under such agreements, rebel forces hand over territory as well as their heavy and medium weapons to regime troops in exchange for a halt to bombing.