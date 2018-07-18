WORLD
Families denied access to their homes in northern Iraq
The war against Daesh ended in 2017, and roughly 70 Sunni Arab families displaced from northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region want to go home.
More than a million displaced Iraqis have fled from Daesh since 2014. / TRTWorld
July 18, 2018

More than a million people were displaced in Iraq after 2014.

And when some of those from northern Iraq returned to their village nearly two years ago, they found the Kurdish Regional Government or KRG forces that had driven out Daesh were now in control. And they won't let the 70 Sunni Arab families forced to live in Camp Khazer return home.

The UN Refugee Agency regional director has appealed to the KRG to allow Arabs from 11 Iraqi villages to go home. 

But people are still stuck, and they say it's humiliating

TRT World's Sarah Balter reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
