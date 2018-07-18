More than a million people were displaced in Iraq after 2014.

And when some of those from northern Iraq returned to their village nearly two years ago, they found the Kurdish Regional Government or KRG forces that had driven out Daesh were now in control. And they won't let the 70 Sunni Arab families forced to live in Camp Khazer return home.

The UN Refugee Agency regional director has appealed to the KRG to allow Arabs from 11 Iraqi villages to go home.