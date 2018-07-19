Several thousand residents were evacuated from two pro-regime towns in northern Syria on Wednesday, ending one of the longest sieges of the country's civil war, now in its eighth year.

Fuaa and Kafraya in Idlib province were the last remaining areas under blockade in Syria and a rare example of pro-regime towns surrounded by rebel forces.

The Shia-majority towns were besieged for three years by rebels and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Daesh alliance led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Surrounded and bombed by hostile factions, the towns had become a rallying cry for the regime and its ally Iran.

A deal was reached on Tuesday between regime-backer Russia and opposition-ally Turkey to see the residents taken to regime-held territory in exchange for the release of prisoners from regime jails.

On Wednesday morning, barricades on the road leading into the towns were removed to let dozens of buses in, AFP's correspondent there said.

Just after midnight, the buses drove out of Fuaa and Kafraya and Thursday morning were at the village of Al Eis, crossing from rebel-controlled territory into regime-held areas in Aleppo province.

Armed HTS militants stood on the roadside as the convoy of evacuees inched past, with pro-regime militiamen and regular civilians sitting solemnly on board and staring ahead.

Some 7,000 civilians and fighters were evacuated and the two towns were now "entirely empty of residents," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based monitoring group, said on Thursday morning.

Prisoner exchange

"As the buses entered regime-held areas, the regime started releasing detainees, as per the deal," SOHR chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

According to HTS sources, the evacuation had been agreed in exchange for the release of 1,500 people from regime-run jails.

An HTS source said the group's fighters had entered the towns after the evacuation was complete.

Fuaa and Kafraya came under siege in 2015 as rebels overran the surrounding province of Idlib, cutting off access to food and medicine.