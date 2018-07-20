Turkey and the Netherlands have decided to normalise bilateral relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Anadolu Agency on Friday.

During the interview, Cavusoglu said he met his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels and discussed the regretful events that took place in March 2017.

Underscoring the need to leave behind issues that block the two countries’ strategic co-operation on a range of issues, Cavusoglu said: “My Dutch counterpart has conveyed a letter to me and affirmed willingness to normalise relations. Upon his letter, I have also spoke to him over the phone and agreed to pave the way for our relations.”

“In this context, we agreed to make a joint statement as a first step. We also agreed to bilaterally reinstate our ambassadors shortly."

Cavusoglu further noted: “I have also invited my Dutch counterpart to visit Turkey in efforts to determine roadmap that would restore our relations to its initial state and to re-establish the dialogue and trust between the two countries.”

Noting that a big Turkish community comprising around 450,000 people were living in the Netherlands, Cavusoglu asserted that Turkey's foreign policy would be in accordance with the country’s national interests.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar reports from Ankara.