Policy failure leads to rising migrant numbers in Romania
Romania is facing a rush of migrants who are making their way towards western Europe after neighbouring Hungary built a wall at its border with Serbia, making it harder for asylum seekers to travel onwards.
In this picture taken on Oct. 11, 2016, a border guard looks through binoculars on the Danube in the area of Calafat, Romania. Romania has invested in border control to prevent migrants illegally passing through the country on their way to Western Europe, and the efforts seem to be working. / AP
July 22, 2018

European leaders have been struggling for years to find a common policy on refugees and asylum seekers. 

Illegal border crossing attempts into Romania increased nearly six fold last year after neighbouring Hungary built a wall at its border with Serbia. 

As smugglers test new routes, Romania is facing a rush of migrants from Serbia who are trying to enter Romania as a means of traveling onwards to Western Europe. 

TRT World'sLaurentiu Colintineanu reports from Timisoara, in western Romania, on what policy failure really means for people on the ground.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
