A gunman and one victim is dead after a man shot 14 people, including a young girl, in the Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown late on Sunday, police said.

"Other than the shooter we have a young lady that is deceased," Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said.

Saunders also said a nine-year-old girl was in critical condition and fighting for her life in hospital.

A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant.

Toronto's Greektown is a lively residential area with crowded Greek restaurants and patio cafes.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher told local media she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

"It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed," Fletcher said.

Councillor Mary Fragedakis also said she heard the gunman was disturbed.

Fletcher said for this to happen in an area where families gather for dinner is a tragedy.

"We were so use to living in a city where these things didn't happen," Toronto Mayor John Tory said.