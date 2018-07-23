At least 378 White Helmet rescue workers and their families remain stuck in Syria's Daraa and Quneitra provinces after Israel evacuated 422 to Jordan on Sunday for resettlement in Western countries.

Jordan's foreign ministry announced in a statement that the kingdom received 422 Syrian citizens, after earlier saying it had given permission for only a total of 800 to arrive.

This was the first such Israeli intervention in Syria's lengthy civil war, now in its eighth year.

From the 800, 378 remain stuck and it's unclear how many other White Helmet volunteers are also trying to get across.

A Canadian government source told AFP that a second group of White Helmets and their relatives were also supposed to be evacuated but "could not reach the border because of the situation on the ground."

The group is still in Syria and it is not certain that a new effort to bring them out can be mounted due to the "precarious" situation there, according to the source.

But a volunteer in Daraa city, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had decided to stay despite being given the choice to leave.

"It's our country and we have a right to live in it in safety," he told AFP, however adding he was among a minority who wished to remain.

"We are first and foremost a humanitarian organisation, not a military one, or a terrorist one as the regime alleges."

Mohammad Marandi is a political analyst and a professor at Tehran University.

He believes in some areas of the Syrian conflict, the White Helmets have played a controversial role and that the evacuation operation may have been hampered by militants being in area.

Founded in 2013, the Syria Civil Defence, or White Helmets, is a network of first responders which rescues the wounded in the aftermath of air strikes, shelling or explosions in rebel-held territory.

Israeli forces said it had transferred the rescue workers and their families to a neighbouring country, adding that the operation was "exceptional."

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the humanitarian evacuation of White Helmet volunteers was requested by the US, Canada and other countries.

"A few days ago President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and others approached me with the request to help extract from Syria hundreds of White Helmets," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"These are people who save lives and now find themselves in deadly danger, therefore I approved bringing them through Israel to another country as an important humanitarian step."

White Helmets head Raed Saleh said 422 evacuees had arrived in Jordan after being "surrounded in a dangerous region."

They had been encircled in the Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, which respectively border Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, he told AFP.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan from Syriain 1967, in a move never recognised internationally.

