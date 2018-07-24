WORLD
Palestinian Bedouin students battle to save school from destruction
Instead of Palestinian Bedouin children at one school in the occupied West Bank playing during their summer holidays, they're trying to save their school from destruction by the Israeli government.
Hamza and his brother and cousin getting out from the house and walking down on the hill in the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar, located on the outskirts of Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
July 24, 2018

About 170 children from five  Bedouin villages attend a school in the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar.

The school was built in 2009, with money raised by local NGOs and the European Union but it's located in an area the Israeli government has designated as state land and now they want to tear it down.

Since the 1970s, Israel has earmarked the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar, where the school is located for destruction. It's located on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

At the start of July, demolition crews, supported by Israeli police and soldiers tried to destroy the village but hundreds of villagers and activists blocked the demolitions.

Last week, Israel's Supreme Court granted a temporary injunction to stop the demolition and villagers have until mid-August to appeal the demolition order.

 TRT World’s Ben Said reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
