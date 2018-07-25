The United States will not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, seeking to quell suggestions that Washington could accept Moscow's 2014 occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

In a "Crimea Declaration" issued shortly before his testimony to a Senate committee, Pompeo restated US policy rejecting the annexation.

The statement followed widespread criticism in the United States of a private meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and questions from Congress about what Trump agreed to in the one-on-one talks.

"The United States rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored," Pompeo said in the statement.

"The United States calls on Russia to respect the principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea," he said.

Pompeo later reassured senators that the United States would not lift sanctions against Russia until Moscow returned control of Crimea to Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Ministry quickly dismissed Pompeo's comments. "We know the worth of such momentous declarations," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Facebook account.

Speaking after the summit, Putin said Trump believed that Russia's annexation of Crimea was legal, based on a referendum.

Trump generated fierce criticism following his summit with Putin after he appeared to give credence to the Russian leader's assertion that Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.