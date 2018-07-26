Beijing hailed "positive steps" as major US airlines and Hong Kong's flag carrier moved to comply with its demand to list Taiwan as part of China, sparking anger on the island.

Taiwan is a self-ruling democracy but Beijing considers it part of its own territory, to be reunified by force if necessary, and is pushing to isolate the island on the international stage.

China's Civil Aviation Administration sent notices to dozens of airlines around the world in April asking them to adhere to Beijing's standards when referring to Taiwan, setting a Wednesday deadline to make the changes to corporate websites.

"To the foreign airlines which have undertaken the reforms, we give our approval," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing in Beijing, calling the changes "positive steps."

He reiterated China's position that foreign enterprises must "respect our sovereign and territorial integrity, and our people's feelings."

But Taiwan condemned what it called China's "insolent actions" in wielding its political and economic clout in the matter.

"Taiwan's existence in the international community is an objective fact."

"It will not disappear because of suppression by Chinese authorities," Taiwan's foreign ministry said.

Orwelian nonesense

US airlines in particular have come under the microscope on the issue after the White House in May scorned China's semantic demands as "Orwellian nonsense."

In an emailed statement to AFP, American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson said, "Like other carriers, American is implementing changes to address China's request."

"Air travel is a global business, and we abide by the rules in countries where we operate," Gilson said.

American and Delta Air Lines still mentioned "Taiwan" as an entity on parts of their websites Wednesday, but the name had been wiped from some of their searches.

A simple arrival or departure airport search on American Airlines' site listed the cities of Taipei and Kaohsiung with no reference to Taiwan. Its destination listings usually follow the template of city name, then country name.