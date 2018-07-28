WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza teen dies of wounds after being shot by Israeli forces
At least 155 protesters have been killed and hundreds more wounded in the regular protests that began on March 30, demanding Palestinians' right to return to their homeland.
Gaza teen dies of wounds after being shot by Israeli forces
A Palestinian medic carries a child injured by Israeli forces on the Gaza border fence. / AA
July 28, 2018

A Gaza teenager died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli forces during protests along the border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified him as Mohmen al-Hams, 17, and said he was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

Another two Palestinians were also killed on Friday, including a 12-year-old boy, who was shot east of Rafah.

The third, 43-year-old Ghazi Abu Mustafa, was shot in the head by Israeli forces east of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Recommended

Israel did not comment directly on the deaths but said about 7,000 Palestinian "rioters" threw rocks and rolled burning tyres at soldiers, and at the fence itself, at several locations along the border.

Israeli forces have already killed at least 155 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more since protests that began on March 30, in which Palestinians are demanding their right to return to their homeland.

Al Aqsa mosque reopensIsraeli police reopened Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday evening after clashes erupted with Palestinian worshippers following midday prayers at the flashpoint site.

Police said the clashes were sparked after Friday midday prayers as "rioters started to throw fireworks directly at police".

"Police entered the Temple Mount compound and began evacuating the site. During dispersal of the rioters police arrested a number of suspects," a statement said, using the Jewish name for the site.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote