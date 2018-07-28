Gunmen stormed a midwife training centre in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, fighting security forces for several hours and killing three staff.

One of the attackers died early in the operation after detonating a suicide bomb but a second held out for several hours before being killed, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

A driver and two security guards were killed and seven people were wounded but 63 other people, almost all women, were rescued unharmed from the compound, which contained a training facility and a student residence.

TRT World spoke to Sultan Faizy in Mazar-i-Sharif for the latest updates.