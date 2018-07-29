Hundreds of Syrian refugees crossed the border from Lebanon on Saturday, the latest group to return to Syria from its western neighbour.

Russia has put forward an initiative to return hundreds of thousands of refugees to Syria, and hundreds have returned from Lebanon over the past weeks.

The head of Lebanon's General Security Directorate Major General Abbas Ibrahim called on Syrian refugees to come to the directorate's offices to register their names to return home.

He said the move will eventually end up returning "hundreds of thousands" to their homes.

He said that some delays were caused by vetting those that are wanted back home.

"We are insisting that no Syrian refugee returns home and then is detained," Ibrahim told reporters at the border.

Syria's war, in its seventh year, has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and created the world's worst refugee crises since WWII.