WORLD
2 MIN READ
6 things to know about Zimbabwe's elections
Zimbabweans are heading to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long-time Mugabe ally, faces Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor.
6 things to know about Zimbabwe's elections
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. / Reuters
July 30, 2018

Zimbabwe holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday in which the top two contenders, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, have promised to revive an economy ruined under Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule.

Here are six facts about about the elections:

Recommended

  • Zimbabwe has 5.7 million registered voters who are expected to cast their ballots at 10,985 polling stations dotted around the southern African nation.

  • Voters directly elect a president, 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors.

  • Sixty women will be appointed through proportional representation to the House of Assembly while 60 people will be appointed in the upper senate chamber via the same system.

  • Voting starts at 0500 GMT (7am) and ends at 1700 GMT (7pm). Vote tallying and counting starts immediately after the close of polls and results for council, parliament and president are posted outside each polling station.

  • The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will announce winners for parliament in their constituencies, while results for president will be announced at the commission's headquarters in Harare within five days of voting.

  • A presidential candidate requires 50 percent plus one vote for an outright win. If no candidate gets that, a run-off will be held on September 8 between the top two contestants. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote