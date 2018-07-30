Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras paid his first visit to the area ravaged by the country's worst ever wildfires, as anger mounts over his government's response to the disaster that has claimed scores of lives.

His trip on Monday, a week after the fires broke out, was not announced beforehand in what local media said was a bid to avoid protests by residents of the hard-hit seaside communities east of Athens – Mati and Rafina.

The current death toll of 91 was expected to rise on Monday after the coastguard said another body was found underwater near a beach in the affected area.

Twenty-five people are officially listed as missing and may be among 28 victims whose bodies are being examined by forensic pathologists and have not yet been identified, local authorities said.

Tsipras visited the area for an hour, his office said, meeting with local authorities, fire brigade and army officials and volunteers, amid fears the death toll could exceed 100.

"We thank you for all you are doing," the prime minister told rescuers, some of whom have been mobilised for three straight days, recovering charred bodies, maintaining security, and working – amid dwindling hope – to locate survivors.

"Keep morale high," he told a firefighting officer in footage exclusively aired by state broadcaster ERT. "Let the barbs fall on us, not you."

The Athens observatory on Monday said the fire had burned an estimated 1,260 hectares (3,100 acres).

On his Twitter account, Tsipras said he had "boundless respect" for those who fought "against the odds" in the flames.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said over 1,000 buildings had been declared unfit for use. Power and water shortages still abound.

The government has offered emergency assistance of 5,000 euros ($5,800) to fire-stricken persons. Relatives of victims are to receive 10,000 euros, while minors who lost their parents are to receive a monthly stipend of 1,000 euros, he said.

But the leftist government has faced mounting criticism as residents battle to resume their lives with the help of the authorities and volunteers.

Like a thief