WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egyptians suffer as high inflation bites
Seventy million out of Egypt's 95 million people now rely on government ration cards to buy food as the cost of living in the country has increased.
Egyptians suffer as high inflation bites
A picture taken on July 26, 2018, during an army-organised tour, shows Egyptians at a public market in El Arish city in the northern Sinai Peninsula. / AFP
August 1, 2018

Egyptians have been going through tough times with rising inflation and the devaluation of the currency which have squeezed living standards in the country.

Egypt's economic problems spiralled into a crisis following the 2011 uprising. Last month, the government announced a gas price increase of 50 percent, and it raised the price of electricity by 26 percent. 

"We wonder how can we buy clothes for our kids and feed them as well. Unfortunately, the middle class does not exist. We have a lower and upper class," said Ibrahim, a shopper.

Seventy million Egyptians are dependent on government ration cards to buy food. While clothing prices have shot up more than 150 percent since 2016. 

Recommended

The International Monetary Fund loaned the government $12 billion in 2016. 

TRT World'sSarah Balter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote