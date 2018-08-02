Investigators including US officials began sifting through the wreckage of an Aeromexico-operated passenger jet on Wednesday for clues to what caused it to crash in Mexico's state of Durango, the head of the country's civil aviation agency said.

All 103 passengers and crew survived when the Mexico City-bound Embraer 190 passenger jet smashed into scrubland near the runway during takeoff on Tuesday, evacuating the plane before it caught fire. Nearly everyone on the flight suffered minor injuries, according to Mexican officials.

TRT World'sKieran Burke has more.

Most on board released from hospital

Sixty-four people have been released from hospitals, Aeromexico said in a Wednesday morning Twitter post.

Two people were in critical condition, including the pilot and a minor, the state health department said.

Luis Gerardo Fonseca, director of Mexico's civil aviation agency, told broadcaster ADN40 that members of his team began working at the site of the crash around 7am local time (1200 GMT), along with representatives of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).