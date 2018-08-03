At least 29 people were killed and more than 80 others wounded in the suicide attack on a Shia mosque in Paktia province, in eastern Afghanistan, Abdullah Hasrat, spokesman for the governor of Paktia province, said.

According to local authorities, there was at least one suicide attacker, possibly more.

The attack targeted a mosque in the provincial capital, Gardez, Hasrat said.

One witness said worshippers were praying when one man detonated his explosives. A second attacker is reported to have opened fire as worshippers gathered.

The mosque was packed with worshippers attending weekly prayers.

TRT World'sSultan Faizy, reporting from Afghanistan's capital Kabul, says officials suspect Daesh carried out the attack.

No group yet claims responsibility

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan has targeted Shia worshippers in the past.