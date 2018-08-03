Three Russian TV journalists killed in volatile Central African Republic spoke no French, had trouble communicating with their driver, and had inconsistent contact with their local fixer, according to two people who were in touch with the journalists.

The three, working for a journalism project funded by anti-Kremlin campaigner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, went to Central African Republic to investigate the activities of the Wagner Group, a clandestine firm of Russian private military contractors.

They were killed on Monday, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) northeast of the capital Bangui, when armed men emerged from the bush and fired on their vehicle, according to local officials.

Central African Republic has been ravaged by violence, often fought between predominantly Christian and Muslim militia. Most of the country is beyond the control of the Bangui government.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday a preliminary investigation showed that the three - Orhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko - were killed during the course of a robbery.

Russian officials have said the journalists were sent on the assignment with inadequate planning for such a dangerous environment. Khodorkovsky said the journalists were experienced war correspondents who made their own decisions about security, and they were given the resources they asked for.

Change of plans

The journalists had planned to arrive in Bangui on July 30, according to a close friend of Radchenko, and to Anastasiya Gorshkova, deputy editor of the TsUR online news organisation that assigned them to go Central African Republic.

The three made plans accordingly with their local fixer, known to them only as "Martin."