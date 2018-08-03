Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and wounded at least 220 others at protests on Gaza's fence with Israel on Friday, a Gaza hospital official said.

The official said a 25-year-old man had been killed and that of the 220 hurt, 90 suffered wounds as a result of live fire.

At least 156 Palestinians have been killed in the protests and one Israeli soldier was shot dead by a sniper in Gaza since the demonstrations began in March to demand Palestinians' right to return to their lands occupied by Israel.

It was the latest in a series of protests along Gaza's perimeter fence with Israel, aimed in part at trying to break an 11-year-old border blockade. Israel and Egypt sealed Gaza in 2007, after Hamas overran the territory.

Hamas leaders in Gaza

Friday's protest was attended by several exiled Hamas leaders who had entered Gaza a day earlier for meetings of the group's decision-making political bureau.

"We want to break the siege on Gaza once and forever," said Hussam Badran, one of the visiting Hamas leaders.

The political bureau is discussing Egyptian proposals for a truce with Israel and the UN-led reconstruction of Gaza, said Ghazi Hamad, a Gaza-based official in the group.

Meetings began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday, Hamad said. It marked the first time all members of the political bureau got together in Gaza, Hamas has said.

Over the years, truce deals have proven fragile, and it was not clear if the current efforts would succeed.

Netanyahu cancels Columbia trip