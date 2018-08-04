A worker at a privately-run center for immigrant youths has been charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse involving teenage boys, according to court documents.

Levian D. Pacheco is alleged to have committed the offenses involving boys aged 15 to 17 between August 2016 and July 2017.

ProPublica, the news outlet which first reported on the case, said Friday that Pacheco was 25-years-old and HIV positive.

The case was revealed amid a furor over the separation of parents from their children as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

TRT World'sJon Brain has more details.

The separations caused a domestic and international firestorm, and in June the president reversed course.